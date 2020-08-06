MCP’s Mwalwanda to face Simwaka in primaries of Karonga Central by-election

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will conduct primary elections for its aspiring parliamentary candidates in Karonga Central Constituency.

The seat fell vacant three weeks ago following the death of Cornelius Mwalwanda of MCP.

Leonard Mwalwanda, nephew to the former parliamentarian, has expressed interest to contest in MCP primary elections.

MCP unveiled Leonard Mwalwanda on Tuesday at a function held at its district office. The party said it will unveil two more aspiring candidates who will contest in the primaries to find a shadow candidate for the by-elections.

One of the candidates is Eliam Simwaka who is expected to be unveiled on Friday, by MCP district chairman Emmanuel Nkhoma.

“Yes, we shall unveil Mr Simwaka this Friday. He has shown interest of joining our party and stand for MCP in the coming by-elections in his constituency. The party will hold primary elections and let the constituents decide,” said Nkhoma.

Meanwhile, Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) of Karonga Diocese has warned aspiring parliamentary candidates in Karonga Central Constituency against political violence ahead of the impending by-election.

CCJP project coordinator Obert Mkandawire expressed the sentiments on Monday during a political engagement meeting that also tackled Covid-19 compliance with preventive measures in the district.

He said since the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections the area that earned Libya’s Benghazi name due to its political instability did not register any case of political violence.

