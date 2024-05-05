MDF war veteran touts media as key in promoting security and socio-economic development

Malawi Defense Force’s (MDF) war veterans chief, James Matupa says the media is crucial in promoting security and the socio-economic development of the country.

According to Matupa who was born in 1932 and joined MDF on August 1, 1950 and retired on May 26, 1962 said during his time with MDF, he worked at the signals department controlling communications. He made the sentiments today at Cobbe Barracks’ War Memorial Homes in Zomba as Zomba Press Club (ZPC) journalists commemorated the World Press Freedom Day with the war veterans.

Matupa said he carried his signals duties both in Malawi, the then Nyasaland, as well as in Malaysia during the war.

“Facing the media today has taken me back to my communication days in the military,” he said.

He challenged the media to stick to ethics and professionalism both in good and tough times.

“Don’t compromise press standards,” he advised.

ZPC’s president Titus Linzie said the club felt duty-bound to celebrate the press day with the war veterans in appreciation of the sacrifices they made to Malawi and the world.

“The war veterans matter,” he said.

With support from Tnm, ZPC donated maize flour, rice, cooking oil, salt, milk, laundry and bathing soap and eggs among other foodstuffs.

Our veterans are crucial to life as we know it today because they protect our freedom, provide us with a way to learn about our history and the world around us, and risk their lives for people they have never met.

The benefits of being a war veteran include disability compensation, pension, education and training, health care, home loans, insurance, Veteran Readiness and Employment, and burial and many more.

Before independence, Malawi depended for its military supplies on the barracks in Rhodesia, as British colonial military logistics was usually organized on a continental basis, rather than at the level of individual colonies. The Malawi Rifles were formed when the country gained its independence from the United Kingdom in 1964. Its first battalion was formed from the 1st Battalion, King’s African Rifles.

On independence the battalion became 1st Battalion, The Malawi Rifles (King’s African Rifles). They were based at what became the headquarters of the Malawi Army at Cobbe Barracks, Zomba. Cobbe Barracks had been named in May 1958 for British General Alexander Cobbe VC, who had served with the King’s African Rifles. The Rifles were reportedly at a strength of 2,000 men at independence. On 6 July 1966 Malawi became a republic and Kamuzu Banda became the first president.

After the swearing in ceremony his first duty was to present the battalion with his own presidential colour and the new regimental colour. It was under the leadership of Brigadier Paul Lewis, a British expatriate; Welsh Colonel Dudley Thornton commanded 1965-67. In 1966, about 60% of the officers in the battalion were former non-commissioned officers.

