MEC cancels Malawi voter registration exercise, invalidates new voters roll with minors

Malawi Electoral Commission says it will no longer register new voters but only handle those that wish to process transfers or replace lost voter certificates.

It however says this process will continue up to 4.00pm on 10 May, 2020 in these councils in Rumphi • Likoma, Dowa, Lilongwe District , Lilongwe City, Lunchenza Municipality, Phalombe, Mulanje and Thyolo.

Chief elections officer Sam Alufandika says in statement that the Commission will advise how it will proceed with transfers and replacement of lost voter certificates in the remaining districts.

“The Commission is also informing all stakeholders that all the new voter registrations that took place in phase one and the current phase have been invalidated and will not be incorporated in the 2019 Tripartite Elections voters register as per Supreme Court of Appeal judgement,” says Alufandika.

He says all persons who registered in the May 2019 Tripartite Elections who have changed places of residence are advised to go and process transfers at the centre where they wish to cast their vote

“Those who have lost their certificates are encouraged to go to the centre where they registered to get a duplicate certificate that will enable them to vote.”

Malawi’s Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal by President Peter Mutharika and the Malawi Electoral Commission against Constitutional Court order to hold fresh elections after it nullified the last May elections

In its ruling the Supreme Court said some of MEC’s grounds of appeal in Mutharika’s appeal were fictitious and embarrassing allowed the fresh elections to proceed.

It also ordered that no new voter registrations should accepted for the new polls and that only presidential candidates who participated in the nullified May elections should be allowed in fresh elections.

