MEC dates Mzimba chiefs on voter’s verification

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is engaging traditional leaders in Mzimba ahead of the voter’s verification and transfers exercise which is starting from this Friday to May 19 in the district.

MEC is doing the exercise after the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal ordered the electoral body to stop new registration of voters and use the 2019 voters roll in the coming Fresh Presidential Election (FPE).

Among others, the chiefs are told to woo their subjects to go and verify their names in their nearest centres, and also seek transfers if needed.

MEC Northern Region assistant civic and voter education officer Stella Mwachande, told chiefs at Mzalangwe during a meeting on Wednesday, that the voters verification and transfers exercise is crucial for one to vote in the polls.

She said: “Our message is clear, let all those who registered to vote during the 2019 Tripartite Elections go and verify their names and seek transfers now for them to vote again during the coming Fresh Presidential Election.

“We are not doing any new voters registration per the Court judgement, and we want you our local leaders to help us spread the messages.”

Mwachande then dared the chiefs in Mzimba to work hand in hand with Police officers to ensure security of MEC workers in all centres amid the blood suckers rumour in the district.

Group Village Head Magodi Nyirenda of Mzalangwe said the chiefs will take a step by informing the people about the exercise.

He also called upon MEC and other stakeholders to intensify civic education in rural areas about the election.

“There is a big confusion about the coming Presidential Election especially here in the rural areas. As such, Its vital to sensitize the people properly,” he said.

The on going meetings are taking place in all the 10 Traditional Authorities in Mzimba district.

