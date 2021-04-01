MEC dismisses MCP candidate for nullification of  Karonga results: UTM won ‘fair and square’

April 1, 2021

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has thrown out a petition by a Malawi Congress Party parliamentary candidate to nullify Tuesday by-election in Karonga north west.

UTM supporters carrying a mock casket with MCP cloth in Karonga

MEC has since declared Tuesday’s by-elections as “credible” adding that the election was conducted in a free and fair environment.

The pollster has dismissed the petition by MCP candidate in Karonga North West Daniel Chitonya to disqualify UTM candidate Felix Katwafu and also order a recount of the votes.

Chitonya claimed that there were irregularities but MEC has dismissed his claim and gone ahead to declare the UTM candidate winner.

7 Comments
Anzanufe
Anzanufe
3 hours ago

Adazolowera zopusa awa. Mulira ichi ndi chiyambi

Jah
Jah
4 hours ago

Voter apathy is a sign of an election which is not credible

Ntopwa 1
Ntopwa 1
2 hours ago
Reply to  Jah

Are you serious with what you’re saying?

OBAMA
OBAMA
5 hours ago

Kodi awawa vuto lawo ndichani. Mr Man just shut your mouth and move forward with your career. UTM is an MCP partner whom are inseparable so just move on. Musatichedwetse apa we have alot of things to attend. Just accept the results and move on….

Marumbo
Marumbo
5 hours ago

Izi zinali ziphwisi za zisankho. Just look at the voter apathy. Less than 50% of registered voters actually voted in most instances. And you call these elections credible and representative enough? Uyu Kachale is there just to make allowances for his MEC officials basi. Why rush these useless bye-elections instead of conducting them when covid cases reduce and also after the rainy season???? Stupid Kachale!!!

Ntopwa 1
Ntopwa 1
2 hours ago
Reply to  Marumbo

You wanted Kachale to go in people’s houses on a polling day and drag them to vote? Headless human thing!

Chatonda
Chatonda
6 hours ago

Buddy just go to Court, MEC will not help you

