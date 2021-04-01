MEC dismisses MCP candidate for nullification of  Karonga results: UTM won ‘fair and square’

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has thrown out a petition by a Malawi Congress Party parliamentary candidate to nullify Tuesday by-election in Karonga north west.

MEC has since declared Tuesday’s by-elections as “credible” adding that the election was conducted in a free and fair environment.

The pollster has dismissed the petition by MCP candidate in Karonga North West Daniel Chitonya to disqualify UTM candidate Felix Katwafu and also order a recount of the votes.

Chitonya claimed that there were irregularities but MEC has dismissed his claim and gone ahead to declare the UTM candidate winner.

