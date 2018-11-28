MEC encourages Malawians to  verify names in voter roll

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials have gone flat out encouraging and urging people to go and verify their details in voter registers once the exercise starts on December 10.

MEC commissioner Reverend Dr Killion Mgawi said this on Tuesday in Kasungu when he opened a workshop for 63 constituency voter and civic education assistants in Kasungu.

“People do not take this exercise very seriously. Our past experience shows that very few people turn up for this exercise but this is an important exercise on our calendar,” he said.

Mgawi therefore urged traditional leaders, religious as well as MEC officials to go flat out to sensitize and civic educate people the need to go and very their details at a registration centre where they registered.

Malawi is set for the exercise from December 10 when people will also be able to get transfer letters if they want to vote at another centre other than the centre they registered.

Malawi is geared for a highly contested presidential, parliamentary and local government elections on May 21, 2019.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :