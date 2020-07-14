MEC hands over electoral material of presidential rerun to Malawi Parliament

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has on Tuesday started handing over to Parliament used election materials from the Fresh Presidential Election held on June 23, 2020.

Section 119 of the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act mandates the Clerk of Parliament to safely store used election materials for a period of 12 months after the election.

In his remarks marking the start of the exercise, MEC Chairperson, Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale said the ballot materials includes summary of results, record books and ballot papers.

Deputy Clerk of Parliament (Corporate Services) Mr. Chikondi Kachinjika said Parliament was committed to discharging its statutory duty religiously.

The exercise is being conducted under the watchful eye of Malawi Defense Force, Malawi Police Service as well as officials from Malawi Electoral Commission and Parliament of Malawi.

Photo credit: Parliament Public Relations Office.

