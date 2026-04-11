MEC Headquarters Row Deepens As Legal Expert Warns Of Possible Eviction From Chisankho House Amid Refusal To Relocate To Blantyre

A growing institutional standoff is unfolding around the Malawi Electoral Commission (Malawi Electoral Commission), with fears now emerging that the electoral body could be forced out of its long-standing headquarters at Chisankho House in Lilongwe after it rejected a directive to relocate its operations to Blantyre.

Legal expert Dr. Benedette Malunga has warned that MEC’s refusal to move could trigger a legal and administrative chain reaction, including possible eviction proceedings initiated through the Ministry of Lands. At the centre of the dispute is the Commission’s continued occupation of government-owned premises despite receiving formal notice that its lease for Chisankho House will not be renewed.

According to Dr. Malunga, the situation has now escalated beyond a policy disagreement into a potential legal confrontation with far-reaching institutional consequences. She argues that if the stand-off persists, the Ministry could resort to court action to reclaim the property, effectively setting the stage for a forced exit of one of the country’s most sensitive constitutional bodies from its headquarters.

While cautioning about the legal risks, Dr. Malunga nonetheless backed MEC’s decision to resist relocation, insisting that the Commission is within its rights to challenge the directive and seek judicial interpretation on the matter. Her position reflects a widening legal and governance debate over whether executive directives can override institutional autonomy in matters of operational location.

The controversy intensified this week after MEC confirmed it had received official communication from the Ministry of Lands indicating that the lease for Chisankho House would not be renewed. The notice effectively places the Commission’s continued stay in the building under legal uncertainty, raising questions about where and how it would operate should enforcement action be taken.

In a move now widely interpreted as institutional defiance, MEC responded that it would remain in occupation of the premises, citing the unresolved relocation directive previously issued by President Arthur Peter Mutharika in late last year. The Commission argues that until the relocation process is fully resolved and properly implemented, it cannot vacate its current headquarters without risking operational disruption.

The standoff has exposed deeper tensions between administrative authority and institutional independence, with concerns that the dispute—if mishandled—could destabilise confidence in the country’s electoral governance framework ahead of future political cycles.

Political analyst Ernest Thindwa has weighed in, describing MEC’s position as an assertion of institutional autonomy that must be respected within the broader framework of democratic governance. However, the unfolding impasse now places the Commission in a precarious legal and political position, caught between executive directives, property law enforcement, and its constitutional mandate to safeguard electoral integrity.

As the deadline pressure from the Ministry of Lands looms and no clear resolution in sight, the fate of Chisankho House—and MEC’s continued presence within it—now hangs in a delicate balance that could soon move from administrative dispute to full legal confrontation.

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