MEC moves to operationalize Access to Information law: Appoints Information Officer

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has taken a first step in operationalizing Access to Information Act by appointing an information officer as required by the law.

In a statement released on 14th October, MEC says in accordance with the Access to Information Act they have appointed Wellington Katantha as its Information Officer.

“Mr Katantha has worked with the Commission for 18 years and is currently deputy director of Electoral Services,” reads the letter signed by MEC Chief Elections Officer Sam Alufandika.

The Commission has since advised all stakeholders to channel their information requests in respect of the Access to Information through Katantha who can be reached on +265888864342.

