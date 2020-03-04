MEC pledges credible by-elections in Liwawadzi ward: No MCP, UTM, UDF candidates

Embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has promised fair and credible elections in Liwawadzi Ward which is under Balaka North Constituency.

The by-elections follow the death of its elected councilor Thomson Titani Bwanali.

The fresh elections will take place on Thursday 5th March, 2020.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting in Balaka recently, MEC Commissioner Mary Nkosi said the electoral body has provided the much needed training for its officials.

“MEC has trained officials for the by-elections. Presiding Officers and other election officials should understabnd the results management system processes and professional requirements of an election” said Nkosi.

On their part, all the candidates contesting said they are ready for the showdown.

Ronald Pias Mphepo of Peoples Party (PP) said: “I believe I have done everything to convince peopleof my ward and I am confident I will be voted into power”.

During a meeting held on Thursday, 13 February, 2020 aimed at reviewing the nomination papers received from aspiring candidates on February 10th, 2020 MEC approved names of six candidates.

A total of eight aspiring candidates presented their papers but only six successfully submitted their nomination papers before the close of the receipt of nomination papers at 16:00 hours.

Candidates whose names were rejected are Abraham Makhaula of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Master Fundi of United Democratic Front (UDF).

According to statement which MEC released, Makhaula’s nomination was rejected due to inadequate nominators after scoring nine out of ten and that there was no political party endorsement.

On the side of Fundi, the candidate was rejected for late submission of nomination papers.

The list of approved candidates includes Pharaoh Kambiri of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Mervin Makwinja of Freedom Party (FP), Harris Mhere of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD), Ronald Pias Mphepo of Peoples Party (PP) and Precious Khwiyao Chimtengo who is running on independent ticket.

