MEC seeks K5bn bail out from Treasury to pay Chilima, Chakwera lawyers

November 25, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it seeks a K5 billion bail-out from Treasury to pay lawyers for President Lazarus Chakwera and vice president Saulos Chilima who presided over the landmark Constitutional Court election case.

MEC lawyer  David Matamika Banda: We need Treasury bail out 

Lawyer for MEC David Matamika Banda says the pollster does not have such a huge sum of money to pay the lawyers; two of whom are working in government as minister of Justice and Attorney General.

“MEC does not have such some of money. We will have to ask for assistance from Treasury,” he said.

The High Court ordered MEC to pay K5 billion down from K7 billion to Chilima and Chakwera lawyers in the Constitutional Court election case.

There was no immediate comment from Treasury on the request for the bail out.

mapuya
mapuya
2 hours ago

Jane Ansah ,Namathanga ,Alufandika and some old mec the likes of Mofat Banda ,Dpp party should pay

