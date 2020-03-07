MEC tells election candidates to engage officials to avoid disqualifications

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has advised candidates in national elections to engage the pollster’s presiding officers before presentation of nomination papers to avoid disqualifications.

Embattled MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said this when she announced a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate as a winner in Liwaladzi local government by-election.

MEC disqualified Malawi Congress Party and United Democratic Front were disqualified on various reasons.

But Ansah said it was a concern that the two; Abraham Makhala of MCP and Master Fundi were disqualified due to failure to fulfil simple procedures like collecting signatures and failing to observe the nomination deadline.

“The commission has always provided for pre-inspection of nomination papers a day before presentation and encourages candidates to engage their returning officers at ant point in time before presentation,” she said.

Makhala was disqualified because of inadequate nominations as he had nine out of the needed 10 and he did not bring a letter of endorsement from his party.

On the other hand, Fundi submitted late his nomination papers and had six out of the needed 10 nominations.

