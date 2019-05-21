MEC to probe poll official who transferred Chilima’s name to Chizumulu

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson has confirmed that they are still investigating the matter in which one of their temporally employees reportedly transferred the name of UTM Party presidential candifdate Saulos Chilima from St. Thomas Polling Centre to Chizumulu Island.

Chilima was delayed for about 40 minutes as his name was missing in the voters register at St. Thomas Anglican Poling Centre where he got registered.

Giving an update on opening of voting Tuesday morning, MEC Chairperson Justice Jane Ansah Sc said: “This morning we had an issue at St Thomas in Lilongwe where the Vice-president Right Hon Saulos Chilima’s name was missing in the voter’s register. We have allowed the Vice-president to vote because the Commission was certain that he registered at this centre”.

According to Ansah, upon investigation, preliminary findings indicate that Chilima’s name was transferred to Chiteko School in Chizumulu Island in Likoma district.

“The Commission has identified the temporary staff who did this and we are probing him to establish the motive” said Ansah in a statement.

The Commission is further advising all people that encounter such circumentstances to use *2019# to establish where there name is and ask for assistance from their respective presiding officers.

Meanwhile, the commission has expressed deep concern with some of the employees who are denying their employees an opportunity to go and cast their votes.

“The Commission has received reports that some employers are refusing to give

their employees an opportunity to go and vote. The Commission wishes to remind

all employers that voting is a fundamental right and employers have a responsibility to uphold that. We strongly appeal to them to release their staff to go and vote now” said Ansah.

According to Chief Elections officer Sam Alfandika, Chilima did not apply for the transfer of his name.

He later voted.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :