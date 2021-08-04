MEC to tackle Vuwa Kaunda’s K600m compensation claim within 14 days

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has disclosed that it will, within the prescribed 14 days, respond to the notice of claim for K600 million from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay Central Constituency Symon Vuwa Kaunda.

Thus, Vuwa Kaunda, through Mbulo Attorneys At Law, is demanding that MEC should pay him for the psychologic and physical torture and economic loss he suffered to defend his victory in the May 2019 parliamentary elections.

The legislator’s initial victory in May 2019 was overturned by the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal after his closest contender, Raphael Joseph Mhone of the People’s Party (PP), challenged it in the court.

This forced the flamboyant MP to incur additional costs atop those he invested during the campaign ahead of the contested parliamentary elections.

Yesterday, MEC Director of Media and Public Relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, yesterday declined to comment on the matter, saying they had not been served with the not yet.

But speaking in an interview this afternoon, Mwafulirwa confirmed that the electoral body has finally been served with the notice.

“I can confirm that the Commission has received the demand letter from Honorable Symon Vuwa Kaunda late this morning. The Commission is going to look into the issue and possibly draft a response to him within the time he has requested for it. As per official communication, the Commission is going to send the communication direct to him. We will not do the style, which they did of leaking the documents to the media. We will respect the official communication protocol,” he said.

