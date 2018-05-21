MEC upbeat of flawless voters roll for Malawi 2019 watershed election

Officials from pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) say the 2019 voters roll will be flawless because of the use of biometric technology.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said this on Monday in Lilongwe during the opening of master training for trainers.

“The voters roll will not have errors because we will get all the data from National Registraion Bureau (NRB). We used to have errors in the past because we used to capture all the data ourselves, then fill in the forms, ” she said.

Common errors included missing names, pictures and unmatching names and pictures among others.

Ansah said the commission will not capture and enter any information as everything would be transferred from the National Registration Bureau (NRB).

She said the error free voters roll will bring confidence in the elections.

At least 200 master trainers are attending the workshop.

