Meck Mwase Returns to Eswatini: More Value for the Highlanders

Malawian tactician Meck Mwase has made a sensational return to Eswatini, signing as the new Head Coach for top-flight side Mbabane Highlanders.

A statement from the club, seen by Nyasa Times, highlights Mwase’s impressive credentials, emphasizing that he is no stranger to Eswatini football—especially Mbabane Highlanders.

“Born on 6 July 1972, Coach Mwase previously led the Highlanders during the 2015/16 season, guiding them to a stunning second-place finish, narrowly missing the league title by a single point. This remains the club’s best league finish in the past decade,” reads part of the statement.

Mwase’s football journey is nothing short of remarkable. As a defender, he starred for Jomo Cosmos in South Africa for four seasons after leaving Malawi’s Mighty Wanderers. He also featured for Michau Warriors, Big Bullets, and the Malawi National Team.

His coaching career skyrocketed when he took charge of Malawi’s Flames (2019-2021), leading them to the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations—a historic achievement that showcased his tactical brilliance.

Returning to Mbabane Highlanders, Mwase has one clear goal—to bring back the club’s lost glory. His first challenge? A high-stakes showdown against fierce rivals Moneni Pirates in Match Week 16 of the MTN Premier League.

“We are confident that Mwase’s experience, passion, and commitment will inspire the team to reach new heights,” said the club in its official statement.

Mwase will be assisted by Vusisizwe Mahlalela, while Chico Masiya takes charge of the goalkeeping department.

Founded in 1952, Mbabane Highlanders remains one of Eswatini’s most decorated clubs, and with Mwase at the helm, fans will be hoping for a new era of success.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!