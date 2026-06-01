MEDF Rolls Out K100 Billion Loan Disbursement to Empower Malawian Entrepreneurs

The Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (MEDF) has officially launched an ambitious K100 billion loan disbursement programme aimed at unlocking access to affordable capital for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country, in what is being described as one of the largest empowerment financing initiatives in recent years.

The nationwide rollout was announced on Monday by MEDF Chief Executive Officer, Kaisi Sadala, during a media briefing in Lilongwe. The launch comes months after the Fund first announced plans to resume lending operations on April 24, 2026.

The initiative is expected to inject much-needed capital into businesses, stimulate entrepreneurship, create jobs and strengthen economic activity in both urban and rural communities.

However, Sadala warned that the long-term sustainability of the programme will depend on responsible borrowing and timely loan repayments by beneficiaries.

“We are capitalising this fund to empower Malawians and stimulate economic growth, but the sustainability of the programme depends on discipline and accountability from borrowers,” said Sadala.

He added: “When you repay your loan on time, you create an opportunity for another Malawian to access the same support. This fund must continue revolving so that it benefits as many people as possible.”

MEDF Streamlines Loan Products

As part of efforts to improve efficiency and simplify access to financing, MEDF has significantly restructured its lending operations.

Sadala disclosed that the Fund has reduced its product portfolio from 26 separate loan packages to just nine comprehensive categories, a move aimed at eliminating complexity and improving service delivery.

According to the CEO, the streamlined approach will make it easier for entrepreneurs to understand available products and access financing that matches their business needs.

Every Constituency to Receive K200 Million

In a move designed to ensure fairness and nationwide coverage, MEDF has introduced a constituency-based allocation model that guarantees equal access to funding across Malawi.

Under the new arrangement, every constituency will receive a fixed allocation of K200 million.

The distribution framework has also been designed to promote inclusion of key demographic groups:

50 percent (K100 million) will be reserved for young entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 35 years.

will be reserved for young entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 35 years. 50 percent (K100 million) will be allocated to women entrepreneurs aged between 35 and 75 years.

The Fund believes the targeted approach will help address barriers that have historically limited access to finance among women and young people.

New Group Lending Model Introduced

MEDF has also unveiled a new lending framework that shifts away from lengthy bureaucratic processes toward a faster and more community-driven financing model.

The programme will largely rely on group lending arrangements, where members collectively guarantee one another through a social collateral system.

Under the new framework:

Feature Requirement Group Size 5 to 10 members Loan Amount K2.5 million to K5 million per group Training Requirement Mandatory financial literacy training Household Eligibility One borrower per household Interest Rate Fixed at 3 percent Security Social collateral through peer guarantees

Sadala said the group-based model is intended to improve accountability while widening access to financing among entrepreneurs who may lack conventional collateral.

“Individual queues for loans will largely become a thing of the past. Communities will now support one another through cluster lending arrangements where members guarantee each other,” he explained.

Financial Literacy Before Funding

A key pillar of the new programme is financial education.

Sadala stressed that no loans will be disbursed before beneficiaries undergo compulsory financial literacy training aimed at equipping them with skills in business management, record keeping, budgeting and loan repayment.

“Before a single kwacha leaves MEDF’s account, every group will undergo mandatory financial literacy training. Capital without knowledge is simply a loan that drowns the borrower,” he said.

The training programme is expected to reduce default rates while improving the success and sustainability of funded enterprises.

While the Fund is prioritising the group lending approach, MEDF says individual applicants will still be eligible for loans, provided they can furnish adequate conventional collateral.

Five Ministries to Oversee the Programme

To safeguard the K100 billion facility against abuse, corruption and political interference, MEDF has established a multi-sector oversight mechanism involving five government ministries.

The oversight team will include representatives from the ministries responsible for:

Finance

Local Government

Youth

Gender

Agriculture

According to MEDF, the inter-ministerial arrangement will strengthen transparency, improve monitoring and ensure that funds are channelled to genuine and viable businesses.

The mechanism is also expected to help prevent fraud, misuse of public resources and the funding of non-existent or so-called “ghost” projects.

Measuring Success Beyond Loan Disbursement

As MEDF prepares to inject K100 billion into the economy during the 2026/2027 financial year, Sadala said the true measure of success will not simply be the amount of money distributed.

Instead, the Fund will assess impact through tangible economic outcomes, including business growth, job creation, increased productivity, expansion of agricultural enterprises and improved livelihoods.

“The real success of this programme will be seen in the number of jobs created, businesses expanded, rural trading centres revitalised and farming enterprises strengthened. That is the transformation we are targeting,” Sadala said.

The K100 billion programme represents a major push by MEDF to empower Malawians, expand access to affordable financing and stimulate inclusive economic growth at a time when many entrepreneurs continue to struggle with limited access to capital.

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