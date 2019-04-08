Meke names Malawi squad for CHAN game

Malawi national football team interim coach Meke Mwase has named his first 28 member squad to go into training camp on Monday evening to start preparations for a 2020 CAF Chan Qualifier against Eswatini next week.

In his squad, Mwase has recalled back some veteran players who were sidelined by former Coach Ron Van Guneden.

For instance, Mwase has recalled Chiukepo Msowoya, Alfred Manyozo jnr and Gastin Simkonda.

Inform Be Forward Wanderers FC striker Zicco Mkanda has also been drafted in Mwase’s squad.

Some of the players in the squad include Mecium Mhone, Felix Zulu, Stanely Sanudi,T ravor Kalema.

The team will be camping at the Mpira Village in Blantyre and will start training on Tuesday morning.The following is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Ernest Kakhobwe – NMC Bullets Richard Chipuwa – Be Forward Wanderers Rabson Chiyenda – NMC Bullets Brighton Munthali – Silver Strikers

DEFENDERS

Stanley Sanudi – Be Forward Wanderers John Lanjesi – NMC Bullets Peter Cholopi – Be Forward Wanderers Gomezgani Chirwa – NMC Bullets Denis Chembezi – Be Forward Wanderers Trevor Kalema – Silver Strikers Yamikani Fodya – NMC Bullets Charles Petro – NMC Bullets

MIDFIELDERS

Chikoti Chirwa – Red Lions Alfred Manyozo – Be Forward Wanderers Singa Simeon – Be Forward Wanderers Miciam Mhone – Blue Eagles Felix Zulu – Be Forward Wanderers Levison Maganizo – Silver Strikers Mike Mkwate – NMC Bullets Chimwemwe Idana – NMC Bullets Peter Banda – NMC Bullets

STRIKERS

Stain Davie – TN Stars Khuda Muyaba – Silver Strikers Schumacher Kuwali – Blue Eagles Chiukepo Msowoya – NMC Bullets Patrick Phiri – NMC Bullets Gastin Simukonda – Moyale Barracks Zicco Nkanda – Be Forward Wanderers

