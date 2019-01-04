Meke rejects Nyasa Bullets link: ‘Unfounded rumours’

January 4, 2019 Chipambano Mbewe – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi National Football team U-20 and Super League side TN Stars head coach Meke Mwase has dismissed reports that he is in talks with his former team Nyasa Big Bullets to join the club as an assistant coach from  2019 season.

Meke Mwase: Coach for TN Stars

The former Swaziland’s soccer giants Mbabane Swallows F.C head coach told Nyasa Times  that he has not been linked with any move from Bullets officials and that everything which is being spread on the social media are “unfounded rumours.”

Mwase could not not deny or accept whether he can be comfortable to welcome any Bullets offer if he is approached , saying he is currently focusing on his job at TN Stars.

The former Bullets defender  said he can not concentrate much on commenting about something which is just a rumour.

“It always happens during season break that people normally create stories. But the fact is that I am currently attached to TN Stars where I was given a two year contract and am remaining with a solid one year which will expire in December 2019. So I can’t start making comments on this, I will wait until Bullets officials approach me,” said Mwase.

Bullets, who are the 2018 champions have been without deputy  coach since the coming of Zimbabwean tactician Callisto Pasuwa, after the team fired their head coach Rodgers Yasin and his assistant Eliah Kananji.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes