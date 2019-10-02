Mera closes down 32 service stations for substandard fuel

Energy regulatory body, the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) has closed down 32 fuel service stations across the country due to substandard fuel.

Mera chief executive officer Collins Magalasi said his organization was appalled that the service stations were selling substandard fuel but did not say where the service statiobs were getting the fuel from.

“Other service stations posed a health risk to customers, the staff and other people, this is why we closed them too so that they make improvements,” he said.

He said all service stations need to follow all procedures laid down by Mera if they are not to close.

He warned more service stations would be closed if they too do not improve on service delivery.

This comes barely weeks after newly appointed minister of Energy and Natural Resources Binton Kutsaira warned of closure of service stations that do not meet the required standards set by Mera.

