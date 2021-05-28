Mhango scores against Amazulu in Dstv Premiership

Malawi’s export forward to South Africa’s Dstv Premiership at Orlando Pirates, Gabadihno Mhango, on Thursday scored a beautiful goal for his side in a game that ended 1nil against Amazulu Football Club at Orlando Pirates Stadium.

Mhango scored the goal in the 76th minute from a freekick a metre away from the 18-metre box. Defender Ngube tripped Mhango as he was dribbling past Amazulu defenders towards the goal in a very fierce attack.

His teammate clung to the ball intending to take the free kick but Mhango insisted on taking it until his coach, Josef Zinnbauer, intervened in his favour. After taking a deep breath, Mhango curved the ball with a lot of power over the human wall organised by Amazulu defenders, beating the keeper at the far post where he was relying on the wall.

A powerful shot from range by a dread rocked Amazulu midfielder in 86th minute could give chance for his side to stand and stir in jubilation but the Pirates keeper was alert and pulled a marvellous save.

Mhango was pulled out in the 89th minute with Linda Mtambo as his replacement. Mhango’s goal separated the two sides until the referee blew the final whistle.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Pirates coach, Josef Zinnbauer, said the performance of his side was very good.

“Set pieces helped us to win the game today. This result is important for us. Wins can move us up on the table,” said Zinnbauer.

Pirates are on position 4 with 46 points from 27 games. They have three games to wrap up the season. Amazulu, on the other hand, are second on the table with 50 points, 10 behind Champions Sundowns FC, from 28 games.

