MHRC calls for human rights protection in electoral process

Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has called on different stakeholders to uphold human rights in the run up to May 21, 2019 tripartite elections to ensure peaceful, free and fair elections.

Nungu speaking at the meeting

MHRC’s executivedirector David Nungu said Thursday during a one-day review meeting on the progress of promotion and protection of human rights in the country.

Nungu said stakeholders have a task to ensure that human rights are respected throughout the electoral process.

“The human rights commission has a task in 2019 as we are aware that it is a year of elections.

“We want to have efforts to deal with issues of elections so that we contribute to peacefulness, freeness and fairness of the electoral process resulting to the elections in 2019,” Nungu said.

The review meeting attracted human rights defenders and civil society organisations, among other stakeholders.

It was aimed at taking stock of the progress that the human rights defenders have made so far and identifying areas that will require their focus in the coming year.

Council for Non-Governmental Organisations in Malawi (CONGOMA) chairperson Steve Duwa said the meeting was important as it gave CSOs and human rights defenders opportunity to discuss how best to promote and protect the rights.

