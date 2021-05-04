MHRC kickstarts Bob Mtekama’s death probe

“A mysterious man who sneaked into Bob Mtekama’s hospital room at 04:00 am.”

Almost nine months after the mysterious death of head of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in the Malawi Police Service, the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has began investigations into his death, Nyasa Times has established.

Executive Secretary for the umbrella, rights body, Habiba Osman confirming the development, said: “I can confirm that we have indeed embarked on the investigations into the death of the late Bob Mtekama. The investigations stalled due to the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic, which has rampaging the globe resulting in over 3 million people losing their lives.

“It was hard to conduct the investigate Mtekama’s death during the time the pandemic was at its peak. We now have started the investigations and hopefully we will get to the bottom of it as scheduled.”

Asked why there was no autopsy conducted as per procedures, Osman said she can’t discuss that at the moment and assured that everything will come to light after the probe is over as to what happened and what did not happen,” said Osman.

Renowned Crime Buster, Bob Mtekama, who at the time of his demise was Deputy Commissioner of Police, died on August 4th 2020 at Adventist hospital in Blantyre but his death is shrouded by suspicion and foul play.

Mtekama was admitted to the hospital with diabetes and died mysteriously and his family believes that he was poisoned.

The police through National spokesperson, James Kadadzera issued a press release claiming that Bob Mtekama had died of Covid-19 which the family trashed as a blatant lie and a cover up.

Mtekama’s young brother, Majido Mtekama told the local paper: “It is not true that Bob died of Covid-19. Someone is trying to cover up something. It is a lie, Bob never tested for coronavirus because if he did, he would have been sent to a quarantine centre and not be allowed in a communal room in the hospital.

“The death report never indicated anything about Covid, it said Bob died of a kidney failure and diabetes, which can be disputed as there was no autopsy done, for reasons best known to the police.

Majido Mtekama said that “a mysterious man who sneaked into Bob’s hospital room at 04:00 am” and when they approached him to ask him what he was doing in Bob’s room at such ungodly hour he told them he was a police officer from the welfare and that he was sent by the commissioner.

“When pressed as to why he came at that time, the man ran off and vanished and after that Bob who had improved and was due to be discharged deteriorated and died later in the day. All we want is justice for Bob. We know there is nothing that will bring him back but we only rest after knowing who killer our brother,” he said.

Police Inspector General, Dr. George Kainja, who re-instated Mtekama as director of the Criminal Investigations Department told The Nation in June last year that the police has had instituted a probe into the top-ranking crime investigations officer following speculation of foul

H said: “Mtekama was at the centre of investigations into several high profile cases, including the 2014 death of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director of corporate affairs Issa Njauju. I am personally concerned about Mtekama’s untimely death, believing he would significantly help in dealing with some outstanding cases.

“It is something we are treating as a matter of urgency because Malawians want to know the truth. I may not state the timeframe but we are already on the ground and we will make sure we conclude it as soon as possible,” he said nine months ago.

However, the police have never gave any update as to what happened to that investigations and both the IG and the national police publicist were not readily available for comment and updates on the matter.

Bob Mtekama was tasked to handle all the high-profile cases, which included the mysterious death of ACB’s Issa Njaunju, Buleya Lule, Robert Chasowa and Kalonga Stambuli, among others.

Former president personal bodyguard Norman Chisale who is now out of remand in a case where he is suspected of involvement in the Njauju case while 12 police officers including an acting police commissioner, Evarista Chisale, Norman Chisale’s ex-wife, are on bail for their alleged hand in Lule’s death.

