mHub tips Likoma youths on economical survival amid novel pandemic
Meeting Hub (mHub), a technology and innovation hub, has advised youths in Likoma to venture into entrepreneurship to survive amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
In an interview on Tuesday, mHub chief executive officer Vincent Kumwenda said many youths lack solutions to their economic problems.
He said: “So, through Likoma Youths Incubation Programme, we will engage the youth and equip them with skills and knowledge and support them to establish businesses.
“We will establish a sustainable fund for them to get soft loans for their businesses.”
