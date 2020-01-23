Midnight court order was issued by magistrate Chitsakamile

The Judiciary has disclosed that that Principal Resident Magistrate Ben Chitsakamile from Zomba Magistrate Court is the one who issued a midnight order quashing warrant of arrest for business magnet Thom Mpingangira,

Judiciary spokesperson Agnes Patemba confirmed the name after the court order had no name attached to it.

But Patemba has also indicated that the High Court will review the order made by the Magistrate court.

Meanwhile, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Reyneck Matemba on Thursday morning submitted an application to the Blantyre High Court for stay of the Zomba Magistrate Court order so that the arrest of FDH Financial Holdings chief executive officer Mpinganjira should still stand.

Matemba says the midnight court order confirm his fears “the judicial system is rotten”.

There is now legal expert opinion that suggest the magistrate erred in law by issuing the order.

Mpinganjira was released in the early hours of Thursday following the Zomba Magistrate’s Court order quashing the arrest warrant.

He was arrested in relation to the bribery of judges in handling the elections court case whose judgement.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :