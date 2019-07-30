Military honours for Lhomwe Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa: Burial Wednesday

Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa, who died on Sunday evening at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre, will be buried on Wednesday at Mtundawosema in Thyolo District with full military honours.

President Peter Mutharika has ordered that the Lhomwe Paramount Chief should be accorded a military funeral, a statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet signed by Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara said.

Mutharika is also expected to attend the chief’s funeral ceremony.

His body was taken at College of Medicine mortuary in Blantyre on Monday to Mtundawosema with Malawi Defence Force soldiers carrying the casket.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe trustee James Naphambo said Ngolongoliwa – Mwene wa Mwene – was the pillar and custodian of the Lhomwe culture.

“He was always advising us on how to live among ourselves and people of other tribes. I cannot think of a wat we can ever replace him,” said Namphambo.

He mourned that Ngolongoliwa’s demise is a setback to the Mulhako wa Alhomwe cultural group.

Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa, real name Laelo Costa Juma, was born on 18th February, 1950.

He became Paramount Chief on March 9 2017 after being elevated by President Mutharika at a ceremony held at Mulhako wa Alhomwe Headquarters at Chonde in Mulanje District. This was after he has been installed at Traditional Authority in October 2015.

Ngolongoliwa is survived by a wife, 16 children and 41 grandchildren.

