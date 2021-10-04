MIM drills MDF and Police in Peace and Security Leadership and Management training

The Malawi Institute of Management (MIM), organised a three day training to equip the Malawi Defence Force with knowledge, skills and competences in Leadership and Management in the Peace and Security Sector.

The training, which also had participants from the public agencies and private sector and a Director from National Intelligence Bureau took place at Sigelege Lodge in Salima.

The training was all about to do with Peace and Security Leadership and Management Training.

According to MIM, Acting Executive Director, Samson Sikelo Phiri, some of the topics which were covered during the training include,

Introduction to Peace and Security, Leadership and Power, Conflict Management and Resolution.

“They were also equipped in Roles and Responsibilities for Peace and Security Leaders and Managers, Multi-Sector Peace and Security Management, and Problem Solving and Effective Decision making,” he said.

Phiri said it was MIM expectation that after the training, the participants will be much refreshed and as changed agents.

“It is my hope that the facilitators delivered the modules with the highest quality and to your satisfaction,” he said.

He said their institution carried a comprehensive needs assessment with the help of Officers from Malawi Defence Force and Malawi Police Services.

“As part of this process, we identified a number of gaps that included leadership and management in Peace and Security.

“As a result of this process, the Institute carefully designed this training program in order to close some of the gaps,” he said.

Phiri also thanked the MDF Commander, General Vincent Nundwe and the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Kainja for releasing officers to take part and facilitate in this training.

He, however, lobbied the Commander of the Malawi Defence Force and Inspector General of Malawi Police to send many participants as possible in the third cohort of this training program which he said they intend to carry out very soon.

This is the second cohort of the training program.

The Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) was established by an Act of Parliament in 1989 with a mandate to provide leadership and management training, consultancy and research services to the public sector, statutory bodies and the private sector.

