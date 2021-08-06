MIM lobbies government to send public officers for training programs

Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) has lobbied the Malawi Government to send as many public officers to their training programmes with an aim of improving the delivery of services to the Public.

The plea was made by the Acting Executive Director of MIM, Samson Sikelo Phiri on Tuesday during the Public Finance Management training for Public Finance Management for Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), organised by MIM at Linde Motel in Mponela, Dowa.

In his speech, Phiri told the participants that the design of the training workshop was carefully considered the Audit gaps, challenges and queries that were cited in the recent Malawi Government Audit Report.

“The Malawi Institute of Management as a state own enterprise, is taking part in Public Sector Reforms. With this in mind, we are in the process of increasing the quality of our Short Term programmes.

“As a result of this, we are in the process of reviewing our existing curriculum to take into account emerging issues in the Public Service,” said Phiri.

He said the Institute is also in the process of beefing up its staff in the Short Term Directorate with well experienced Adjunct faculty from MDAs.

In so doing, Phiri said, this will improve the delivery of services to the Public Sector.

“I would like therefore to take this opportunity to lobby with the Malawi Government to send as many participants as possible to our training programmes,” said Phiri.

He said, he was very confident therefore that through the successful delivery of this programme, the Malawi Institute of Management will achieve its objectives and contribute to the Malawi Government Public Sector Reform Agenda of offering quality training skills and education competences to Malawians.

Phiri said, to this effect, the Institute has assembled a team of well experiences facilitators who will co facilitate the modules with facilitators from various department.

In her remarks, the Accountant General, Jean Munyenyembe, who was the guest of honour hailed MIM for organising the training saying it will help public servants to learn more on what they already know.

She said as government, they will continue sending their staff to MIM so that they be equipped on various topics.

During the training, the facilitators were taken through various modules amongst others like, Public Finance Management, Legal framework, Revenue Management, Records Management in the Public Sector, Financial Reporting, Internal Controls, Public Procurement, Expenditure Management, Stores Management, Professionalism, Ethics and Integrity.

Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) was established by an Act of Parliament in 1989 with a mandate to provide leadership and management training, consultancy and research services to the public sector, statutory bodies and the private sector.

The offering of this training therefore, is part of the fulfilment of that mandate.

