MIM suspends examinations over leakage

The Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) has suspended mid-semester examinations due to leakage of several papers.

Dtudents were writing the examinations when it was discovered that the examinations had leaked.

MIM Acting Executive Director, Jessie Kabwila said the institution does not condone any acts of cheating as it aims at producing proper human capital for the country.

According to Kabwila, the institution would rather delay the students in writing examinations while putting the system in order.

Meanwhile, MIM has started investigations to find out what triggered the leakage.

