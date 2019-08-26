Minister Ben Phiri moves in to sweep councils clean of corruption
Local Government and Rural Development minister, Ben Phiri, says the fight against corruption in local councils will not spare anyone if communities are to benefit fully from decentralization.
A statement signed by Principal Secretary in the Ministry, Charles Kalemba, says the newly-appointed minister is determined to sweep clean all councils using all legally-mandated statutes.
“The fight against corruption and curbing pilferage of government resources as advanced by the State President will not spare anyone involved in corruption in my ministry. The citizenry cannot benefit from decentralization being implemented in our ministry if corruption is not busted and dealt with decisively,” Phiri is quoted as saying in the statement.
Phiri, during his recent visits to councils across the country, learnt of investigations into a myriad of tendencies in regards to misappropriation of public funds by officers.
In Mangochi, Dedza and Salima district councils several officers are on suspension to pave way for investigation after allegations of embezzlement of millions of Kwachas.
In a bid to expedite the corruption fight, the ministry has gone on a campaign to sensitize Malawians on how they can report financial malpractices in their councils.
“The ministry appeals to the general public to report any cases of corruption, theft and fraud in councils to the Ministry offices at Capital Hill or alternatively at Anti Corruption Bureau,” reads the statement.
Since getting into office, the youthful minister had been on the ground supervising projects under his ministry’s jurisdiction.
Months ago, Phiri ordered Blantyre City Council to withhold payment to a contractor who constructed one of the city roads up until they (the contractor) repair some sections of the road.
Commentators and governance experts have hailed Phiri for getting into his job with the seriousness his office deserves.
Local Government and Rural Development ministry is one of the largest cabinet portfolios in terms of personnel and socio-economic influence on livelihoods.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
I did not even waste my time reading this bullshit. Ben Phiri Malawians are way too intelligent than you. Unganamize ndani iwe meanwhile uli busy kutulutsa ndalama za boma, misonkho of poor people, to fund Cadets kuti azipha anthu, to cling to power. Kuba, kupha, ucrook zonse zili mwa iwe thoo…….
Kagalu ka DPP kafwenkhetsa kale pamene zilili nde kakuopsyza anthu kuti kazitenga bwino
kkkkkkkk ben phiri so called minister y cnt you start with the so called peter tippex munthalika and all party officials, remember chariry begins at home or mukufuna muwachotse dala cholinga muyikemo anthu anuboti mudzibera bwino limodzi kkkkk go fuck ur mother ben phiri
KIKIKI….MR MALISECHE
unamize ndaniyo????? kuuma mutu ngati mac…. ake omwe. mxiiiiii
How can he sweep out corrupt officials when he is corrupt himself.
Is it about sending a thief to catch a thief? Create himself space for nepotism, cohorts to steal even more. DPP Ben Phiri sweeping corruption? My FOOT!!!
The best this minister can do is to repent, give back to the poor double as much as he had stolen from them like how Zacheus did otherwise Ben should and all of us should not take for granted God’s mercy
Bravo Ben Phiri (BP) for your tremendous actions. Don’t fear visit all districts including Kasungu, there lots of corrupted officials. Mainly pankhani za mafumu ndi chitukuko cha miseu. Chonde bwana bweraniso ku Kasungu kuno mudzaseseko. Omwe mukutumiza pompano akuyesesa Koma majority ndi mikhalakale yomwe ikukokera zinthu m mbuyo yomweyi ndiyimeme ikunyozetsa President.
Look who is talking? Damn it………………………
How did you become a billionaire? The riches of Donald Trump , Richard Branson, etc can be traced. From kunyamula chikwama cha President to Billionaire. Ben , just because God is full of mercy don’t take that for granted. Before you do that , give back what you ve stolen from Malawians. You are part of big fish stealing from Malawians. Malawi is better off without DPP. Anthu amaba, but you guys are pathetic. Malawians will not settle until you go. Anthu owononga. Anthu azingokhalira kudandaula. If u are not affiliated to DPP basi uzivutika. Greedy , nasty pathetic human… Read more »
Someone has a become a corruption born again, it seems!