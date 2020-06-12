Minister Botomani hits at Joyce Banda over Covid-19 ‘irresponsible’ remarks

Former president Joyce Banda has come under fire following her remarks that there is no coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Malawi.

Banda made the remarks few days ago during one of Tonse Alliance campaign rallies in Nkhatabay district.

Reacting to Banda’s sentiments, Information, Civic Education and Science and Technology Minister Mark Botomani described the remarks as unfortunate and responsible.

“Government would like to dismiss as false and irresponsible remarks by former president Joyce Banda that the country has no covid-19 cases,” said Botomani through a statement.

“Such a statement coming from a parent and a former president is not only is not only irresponsible but also unfortunate and lacking patriotism,” added Botomani.

He said Covid-19 is real as it is raking lives of thousands of peole accross the globe.

While Banda was making the remarks, her husband, a retired Chief Justice Richard Banda was sitting pretty at the rally with a face mask to protect himself from the virus pandemic.

Malawi has so far only registered four deaths.

Commenting on how donor funds towards the fight against the fight are being disbursed, Botomani assured all Malawians that the donations are being channelled through proper procedures thus through Unicef and Account number one.

“Even funds coming from account number one at treasury are managed using Public Finance Management which ensures accountability of every single Tambala” reads the statement.

He also boosted that Malawi has well-trained Laboratory Technologists who follow World Health Organisation (WHO) standards whom he say will continue provide the nation with accurate and reliable information about the novel Covid-19.

“It is therefore insensitive for the former president to pretend as if government is hidding information on Covid-19. Government appeals to the former president to desist from politicising the pandemic” concluded Botomani.

