Minister Botomani hits at Joyce Banda over Covid-19 ‘irresponsible’ remarks
Former president Joyce Banda has come under fire following her remarks that there is no coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Malawi.
Banda made the remarks few days ago during one of Tonse Alliance campaign rallies in Nkhatabay district.
Reacting to Banda’s sentiments, Information, Civic Education and Science and Technology Minister Mark Botomani described the remarks as unfortunate and responsible.
“Government would like to dismiss as false and irresponsible remarks by former president Joyce Banda that the country has no covid-19 cases,” said Botomani through a statement.
“Such a statement coming from a parent and a former president is not only is not only irresponsible but also unfortunate and lacking patriotism,” added Botomani.
He said Covid-19 is real as it is raking lives of thousands of peole accross the globe.
While Banda was making the remarks, her husband, a retired Chief Justice Richard Banda was sitting pretty at the rally with a face mask to protect himself from the virus pandemic.
Malawi has so far only registered four deaths.
Commenting on how donor funds towards the fight against the fight are being disbursed, Botomani assured all Malawians that the donations are being channelled through proper procedures thus through Unicef and Account number one.
“Even funds coming from account number one at treasury are managed using Public Finance Management which ensures accountability of every single Tambala” reads the statement.
He also boosted that Malawi has well-trained Laboratory Technologists who follow World Health Organisation (WHO) standards whom he say will continue provide the nation with accurate and reliable information about the novel Covid-19.
"It is therefore insensitive for the former president to pretend as if government is hidding information on Covid-19. Government appeals to the former president to desist from politicising the pandemic" concluded Botomani.
Botomani do you know the meaning of pandemic. There is no Covid 19 pandemic in Malawi. We have the disease but it has not reached pandemic level and it will not reach pandemic level. That is what she was saying and the MOH proved her right by allowing hundrens of youths to gather without social distancing last week.
Didn’t she acknowledge the existence of the Covid-19? She said Covid-19 is real but Malawi is lucky that it has not been spread like in other countries. She never said there is absolutely no Covid-19 in Malawi. The writer just wants to please his pay masters.
Mr Elijah Phimbi the writer of this story let just tell you this,be professional when writing things.If someone puts on a mask that does not shows the pandemic is there NO,but he/she is just taking preventive measureS or safety precautions
Shallow thinking Lego. Why doing preventative measures if there is no any. Stop sleeping, the Covid-19 is real and it is terrible. It is such type of thinking you cannot help others to understand the truth and save lives. If Joyce Banda believes there is no corona virus, then she or her husband should not put on masks. The masks plays two roles. Either the one wearing not to spread it much, or reduce chances of taking. WHO has just released a report of Africa that Covid-19 is increasing fast in Africa, and when are you going to open your… Read more »
Nonsense. Why wasn’t she doing that before COVID-19. If she doesn’t have anything to say why doesn’t she just keep quiet?
Mayiwa kaya sasuta fodya wamkulu ? Ndakayika kwambiri