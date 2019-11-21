Minister impressed with ‘Jobs for Youth’ business incubation at Mhub

Government has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing Jobs For Youth (J4Y) incubation at Mhub Business, Innovation and Technology Incubation Centre in Lilongwe.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Francis Phiso made the sentiments when he visited the centre on Wednesday.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Phiso appreciated the progress while reassuring government’s commitment to fighting unemployment in the country.

“We are serious with fighting unemployment amongst the youths hence we are training them so that they should set up businesses and stand on their own. I have interacted with them and they have brilliant. They are young and energetic. We are training the youths in Agriculture, Mining, Manufacturing and Information Communication Technology among other fields,” the Youth Minister said.

He was then quick to disclose that the project is targeting to train 2000 youths.

“We are not just looking at the 2000 because after they have established their businesses they are going to employ other youths as well,” he highlighted.

In the Jobs For Youth program, there is an arrangement whereby the ones who submit good business ideas will be assisted to access to bank loans as start ups.

Through the project, mhub was selected in the technology incubation area.

Mhub Business Incubation Manager for Jobs For Youth project Blessings Chavula said the hub is currently training 62 youths.

“We are training youths for a period of six to twelve months whereby they will be trained, assigned to mentors, implement and grow their businesses.

“Youths sent their ideas, we selected the best ones and those that have been recruited have been coming for basic ICT skills training, marketing and aspects of leadership. Besides, some are undergoing graphic designing, web development, software and hardware trainings so that they can set up shops and repair ICT gadgets,” Chavula articulated.

One of the trainees who is into mobile and billboard advertisement, Nelson Kamoyo described the training as crucial.

“The training gives you the opportunity to understand how to manage business from the forefront and backfront. We have learnt skills on how to hire slow and fire fast. The project is also good for networking because you meet people from different parts of the country,” Kamoyo explained.

He added that he had been doing mobile and billboard advertisement informally before the training.

“I was doing it but it wasn’t formal. Now I know how to do my market research and where to get clients,” Kamoyo said.

Apart from Mhub, the other incubation centres are at Chisomo Children’s Village and Thanthwe at Natural Resources College in Lilongwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :