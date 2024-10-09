Minister Kamtukule meets Likoma residents, assures them the Island is not for sale!

In a bold and reassuring address to local stakeholders, Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule has emphatically declared that the government has no plans to sell Likoma Island, countering swirling rumors that have stirred concern among residents.

Kamtukule’s comments came during a lively engagement session on the picturesque island, where she addressed fears surrounding a recent investment proposal. “Let me be crystal clear: Likoma Island is not for sale!” she announced, drawing applause from the gathered crowd.

The excitement stemmed from Kamtukule’s revelation that a proposal submitted by Augustus had been thoroughly reviewed and deemed misaligned with Malawi’s national policies. “This proposal suggested that our laws wouldn’t apply here, and that’s simply unacceptable,” she stated passionately, emphasizing the government’s commitment to protecting local interests.

Highlighting the island’s bright future, Kamtukule shared plans for an integrated tourism project that will transform the local landscape. “We’re developing vital infrastructure, including a jetty and a casino, all designed to benefit the wonderful community of Likoma,” she explained. The initiative promises to empower residents by creating jobs and allowing them to be part-owners of the investment.

“Imagine a thriving Likoma where local families prosper alongside the growth of tourism,” Kamtukule said, her enthusiasm infectious. She assured attendees that the investment plan does not involve displacing anyone or selling the island, alleviating fears that have lingered in the community.

The minister’s spirited address left many feeling optimistic about the future. “We are dedicated to ensuring that any investment here follows Malawi’s laws and, most importantly, benefits the people of Likoma,” Kamtukule concluded.

As the sun set over the stunning landscapes of Likoma Island, it became clear that the community is on the brink of an exciting chapter, one filled with promise, opportunity, and a shared vision for sustainable tourism.