Minister Kawale says Capital Hill Twin Tower will add beauty to Lilongwe

The Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Sam Kawale, says the Capital Hill Twin Tower, currently under construction, will add beauty to the City of Lilongwe.

Kawale was speaking on Monday in Lilongwe after discussing the progress of the project with Minister of Finance, Sosten Gwengwe, Minister of Transport Jacob Hara and Coordinator for Presidential Delivery Unit, Colleen Zamba.

He said the building will have a modern design that will facelift the capital.

“The building will tower over all buildings in the city giving tourists a 360 degree view of Lilongwe,” Kawale said.

He added that the Twin Tower will decongest offices at Capital Hill as all ministries are currently packed to the full capacity with some officers sharing the same room.

Kawale further said the twin towers will help government to reduce the cost of rentals it pays for office space.

This will eliminate future embarrassing situations where ministries will have their offices closed for non-payment of rentals, he said.

However, Kawale described the Twin Tower as the tallest building in Malawi with each tower having 20 floors.

“It will accommodate all ministries that are renting offices outside Capital Hill,” he said.

