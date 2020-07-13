Minister Msungama accuses DPP  regime of failing to develop Malawi sport

Newly-appointed Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama said the government of President Lazarus Chakwera has a lot of work to do to improve sports in the country, saying the previous Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) failed during their time.

“There is really nothing to point at in terms of sports development by the previous DPP regime,” said Msungama.

“They let the country down big time and there are a lot of areas that we need work on,” he added.

Msungama said the new administration will review policies to ensure they have what it takes to develop sports.

The minister also faulted the DPP government for committing to build stadia for domestic football powerhouses – Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers – saying they are privately-owned entities and they could build on their own and government only help them in securing land.

Msungama said government will review the stadia project for the two clubs.

But DPP spokesperson Nicholous Dausi trashed Msungama for what he called “mere political tantrums on sports development.”

“Any sane person cannot stand up and claim that the DPP government did not do any. Let’s move away from mere political tantrum, conjecture and malafidy,” said Dausi.

He said Msungama is deliberately turning a blind eye on the former government’s achievements in sports development.

