Minister Mussa calls for affordable rates in Malawi tourism sector

Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism Henry Mussa has urged all the players and stakeholders in the tourism industry to consider putting low prices on the products and services being offered.

He made the call during a Tourism Street Carnival in Blantyre on Saturday along Hannover Street as part of the activities to mark the National Tourism Month to raise awareness for the World Tourism Day which falls on September 27.

“I am appealing to the service providers in the tourism industry to make their rates affordable especially to the domestic tourists by having deliberate policy and deliberate rates that will motivate our local tourists into the big five areas in tourism,” Mussa said.

The minister further said government prioritizes the tourism industry as one of the drivers in the social economic development of a country which is evident by the budget line allocation in the tourism sector.

“Even in the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy III, tourism has been singled out as one such sector that will drive and contribute to the growth of the economy,” the Minister explained.

In line with the theme of this year’s celebration, Tourism and Digital Transformation, Mussa urged people to be innovative and use new technologies like internet when looking for service providers or when using products and services in the tourism industry.

Exhibitors at the event included the Sunbird Hotels and Resorts, Premier Bet Company, Skyline Limited and Malawi Institute of Tourism.

Among other activities on the day were comedies, performances from Military Band and Karate performances.

