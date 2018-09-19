Minister Mussa says Admarc to buy pigeon peas from smallholder farmers

Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Henry Mussa has unveiled plans to buy 23,000 metric tons of Nandolo (pigeon peas) from smallholder farmers in Mwanza, Mulanje, Neno, Thyolo, Balaka, Phalombe and other districts.

Mussa told reporters in Lilongwe that government has made the decision to support smallholder farmers who he said usually struggle to produce the legume (Nandolo).

“Government will buy this Nandolo at a reasonable price of K230 per kilogram after realizing that these farmers were selling it to vendors at a cheap price. For example in Neno, they were selling at K50 per kg and Phalombe at K40 per kg, which was not fair,” said Mussa.

“Therefore, we are urging all members of the general public to sell their Nandolo to ADMARC, not to vendors,” added Mussa.

Director of Trade, Christina Zakeyu added that after buying Nandolo, ADMARC will add value and they will package it properly before identifying the local buyers to buy the packaged crop.

“It has been an emphasis from the government that we should be adding value to products before selling them,” said Zakeyu.

She added government decided that ADMARC buys Nandolo this time, saying beans have always been there in the markets for so long

