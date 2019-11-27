Minister Nankhumwa applauds CisaNet role in agriculture

Civil Society Agriculture Network (CisaNet) role in complementing government’s efforts in improving the agriculture sector in the country has been applauded by Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Nankhumwa was speaking during an interactive meeting with Cisanet Board Members on November 27 2019 at his ministry’s headquarters, Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

The minister, who is also Leader of the House in Parliament, explained that government appreciates the role that civil society plays in improving agriculture especially pertaining to the issues of policy and research.

“I am aware of the role Cisanet is playing in this country in promoting agriculture for the betterment of livelihoods especially the poor farmer in the village.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our economy and government alone cannot improve it but rather needs concerted efforts from all players including the civil society,” said Nankhumwa.

On his part, Cisanet Vice Board Chairperson, George Vilili, explained that their role as a civil society is to help government to improve on issues of policy from evidence or results based approach.

He said Cisanet will continue to work with government in order to promote positive engagemet towards improvement of best agriculture practices in the country through capacity building, monitoring, networking and making sure that the National Agriculture Investment Plan (NAIP) gets the much needed support from government, development partners, private and the civil society.

Cisanet will be launch its 2019-2023 Strategic Plan at a conference slated for November 28, 2019 and the delegation took the opportunity to brief the minister about it.

Cisanet is a network of about 190 civil society organisations with interests in the promotion of agriculture within the country.

