Minister Rashy Gaffar under fire for shady bus deal with Mutharika
Minister of Mining Rashid Gaffar aka Rashy has come under fire for his involvement in a shady transaction where former president Peter Mutharika allegedly bought two buses from him.
In the heat of the campaign, it was reported that Mutharika, using his own money, bought two buses from Gaffar and gifted them to Nyasa Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers – Malawi’s two football power houses.
However, it emerged that Mutharika lied to the nation as it was revealed that the former president never used his money to buy the buses but taxpayers money from State House vote.
Further, it was revealed that the market price for the buses is K80 million yet Gafar sold them at K150 million.
In his comment, Gaffar said he sold the buses to president Mutharika on willing buyer, willing settlement, adding “asafuna asiye”.
Critics have since slammed Gaffar, for such insensitive remarks, saying the now minister is playing ignorance when he know the transaction was fraudulent.
Writing on Facebook, Idriss Ali Nassah said:“The language of the Minister of Mining is reeking with arrogance and is nauseatingly sanctimonious.”
He added that he this is particularly irksome because the minister now knows that the buses he sold at double the cost were bought under the false representation that it was Peter Mutharika’s money when, in fact, the money was stolen from the poor people of Malawi.
“The inability to appreciate this is very concerning for a member of a cabinet that, ostensibly, is bound by the common values of servant leadership and accountability.
“In the full knowledge of where the money came from, for Rashy Gaffar to say ‘I can sell at any price to a desperate buyer, asafuna asiye’ is iniquitous and functionally, it is the equivalent of showing the Malawian taxpayer the middle finger.
"In the crass vulgarity of the parlance of the unconcerned, the Minister is telling us all to F**k off and leave him alone."
I see nothing wrong with the seller,he is a business person and is free to sell the bus to whosoever is interested.So the issue for the Minister is under the bridge go ask the buyer where he got the money from.Even Beforward would not ask the buyer where the money was coming from they just sell it out to anybody it’s not their duty.
These were not the actual prices. The real prices were much less, but someone at the state house went to Gaffar and arranged to inflate the prices, which he did. The 150million was the price of the two buses. The other 150 mil was shared between four or five people. That is how tender corruption works. He is right to say asafuna asiye, as he is just a businessman. Question the wisdom of those who decided to buy the buses.
I am Malawi Congress Party and are not comfortable with the fact that we have a minister of that caliber in our government. Fellow MCP members did we really fought for this. Mr President we want people who are above suspinsion. Don’t dampen our celebration by harbouring rich dead wood who makes money through blackmail
Should NEVER have been appointed a Minister until the matter of the buses was dealt with. If he was shady business man he will be a shady Minister hope ACB keeps an eye on his Ministry.
Agreed these are the rotten bananas taken into a basket of fresh bananas.
BLAME MUTHALIKA THE scammer not gaffer. ogulitsa safutsa kuti ndalama ukugulira malaya angawa wazitenga kuti? muthalika robbed us and he need to be preesed hard
Part of the money was donated to the TONSE alliance campaign.
But in all fairness, do the seller ask the would be buyer that WHERE HAVE YOU GOTTEN THE MONEYs FROM??? Mmmmmm! GUYS lets call a spade by its name just to quote Hin msungama. APM is alive and still in the country. why cant you ask the buyer where he got the money from???? The seller is innocent.