Minister Rashy Gaffar under fire for shady bus deal with Mutharika 

Minister of Mining Rashid Gaffar aka Rashy has come under fire for his involvement in a shady transaction where former president Peter Mutharika allegedly bought two buses from him.

In the heat of the campaign, it was reported that Mutharika, using his own money, bought two buses from Gaffar and gifted them to Nyasa Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers – Malawi’s two football power houses.

However, it emerged that Mutharika lied to the nation as it was revealed that the former president never used his money to buy the buses but taxpayers money from State House vote.

Further, it was revealed that the market price for the buses is K80 million yet Gafar sold them at K150 million.

In his comment, Gaffar said he sold the buses to president Mutharika on willing buyer, willing settlement, adding “asafuna asiye”.

Critics have since slammed Gaffar, for such insensitive remarks, saying the now minister is playing ignorance when he know the transaction was fraudulent.

Writing on Facebook, Idriss Ali Nassah said:“The language of the Minister of Mining is reeking with arrogance and is nauseatingly sanctimonious.”

He added that he this is particularly irksome because the minister now knows that the buses he sold at double the cost were bought under the false representation that it was Peter Mutharika’s money when, in fact, the money was stolen from the poor people of Malawi.

“The inability to appreciate this is very concerning for a member of a cabinet that, ostensibly, is bound by the common values of servant leadership and accountability.

“In the full knowledge of where the money came from, for Rashy Gaffar to say ‘I can sell at any price to a desperate buyer, asafuna asiye’ is iniquitous and functionally, it is the equivalent of showing the Malawian taxpayer the middle finger.

“In the crass vulgarity of the parlance of the unconcerned, the Minister is telling us all to F**k off and leave him alone.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!