Minister Sendeza challenges public, private sector to involve people with disabilities in their planning

Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Jean Sendeza has challenged public, private sector and the community to change their mindset to involve people with disabilities at every stage of planning to achieve a meaningful inclusion.

Sendeza made the remarks on Monday in Lilongwe during the official opening of Global Disability Forum.

She emphasized that people living with disabilities continue to face significant significant challenges in their daily lives due to their continued exclusion in matters of national development.

“It is important to recognize that the impact of exclusion of persons with disabilities does not only affect their living conditions but also cost national development,” she emphasized.

Sendeza said the principle of leaving no one behind requires inclusive actions especially when education and health care services are provided.

The minister believed that the platform’s active engagement and contributions will help achieve the outcomes thereby elevating disability inclusion not only in Malawi but globally.

World Vision Director of Operations, Charles Chimombo said the forum will give them chances to reflect on how they have managed to facilitate development by promoting mindset change, especially in the area of disabilities.

“This gathering will also provide a platform to build stronger networks, share valuable insights and promote collaboration as well as highlight successful practices and strategies to address various needs of individuals with disabilities,” he said.

Chimombo believed that the forum will equip local Organizations and communities with necessary tools to advocate for and execute inclusive programs thereby enhancing advocacy and inclusion at community level.

The Global Disability Forum has attracted representatives from Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, South Africa, United States of America (USA) and New Zealand among others.

