Minister urges schools to introduce e-learning amid Covid-19: Maranatha enrols 10 000 students

Minister of Education, Science and Technology William Susuwele Banda has urged schools in the country to use distance learning programmes in response to school closures due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has affected education systems.

Speaking, during a news conference by the Special Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus in Lilongwe, Banda said that the Ministry was working on lessons that will be delivered via multi platforms including radio, television and online among others to enable students remain active while at home.

Susuwele-Banda, however commended some private schools like Maranatha Academy, who have already embarked on e-learning programs following the Coronavirus pandemic.

He hailed such schools and urged other education institutions that can afford to emulate Maranatha so many students learn via online.

According to Maranatha Academy, managing director Ernest Kawonga, so far the response of online home learning has been overwhelming.

Kawonga told Nyasa Times that close to 10 000 students have enrolled for e-learning.

“We are encouraged with the response from the general public because as of Tuesday morning we enrolled close to 10 000 students for the program,” he said.

Kawonga also revealed that they have slashed the registration money from K30 000 to K15000 after considering that many Malawians are passing through hard economic times with the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We would like to let all parents know that now they can register their children with K15 000 from K30 000, and that the program is open to every student not only Maranatha students,” he said.

“At Maranatha we think Malawi as a nation has made so many strides in the field of technology and there is no reason why we should all go to bed academically in this difficult time of Covid-19,” he said.

President Peter Mutharika ordered closure of schools from March 23 as part of precautionary measures to guard against Covid-19.

