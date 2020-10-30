Minister Usi commends ‘Heritage’ magazine for Malawi tourism boost

Malawi tourism minister, Michael Usi, has commended Zomba-based Infinity Media Group—publishers of the ‘Malawi Heritage’—for taking a frontline role in marketing the country’s tourism within and beyond.

Heritage magazine just published its second edition this month, and according to Infinity Media Group director, Ernest Chapotera, it covers Malawian culture, history and nature.

“The inspiration to stay on the path of Malawian culture was from the very fact that Malawi has a lot that the outside world does not know about,” said Chapotera.

He added: “When you go to the internet today, you will find numerous descriptions of Malawi as a poor country, where the citizens are impoverished and nothing good can come out of it. What you will discover is that some of the people writing such things about Malawi are foreigners. And they are right, because that is what we have chosen to tell them about us.

“As a firm, we have thought it wise to start feeding the international community something that can entice them to sacrifice their money to come to Malawi.”

In his remarks, after going through the magazine, Usi said he was impressed with the strides Infinity Group was making in promoting the country’s tourism.

“I am impressed with the work plus innovative ideas being done to portray culture as a component of tourism in enhancing the economic development of Malawi. Part of the greatest impact in the tourism industry in Malawi has been felt due to covid-19, forcing the industry to develop backup plans to make sure the country is still benefitting from tourism,” said Usi who also wrote a Foreword to the magazine.

Usi commended Heritage magazine that it was a great initiative with a very high likelihood that it would massively contribute towards boosting the tourism industry and selling culture as a product of tourism.

The magazine which is a free online magazine which has received a lot of attention and acceptance despite being new on the market.

The magazine can be found at www.infinitymalawi.com

