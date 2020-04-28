Ministers ‘lied through teeth’ on Covid-19 allowances
Cabinet Ministers Jappie Mhango and Mark Botomani lied to the people of Malawi that top government officials including members of Special Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus do not get allowances when on duty, as it has emerged they have been pocketing “tokens” financed by the tax payer.
When Vice President Saulos Chilima raised the issue, the government machinery went bersek attacking the second-in-command that it was an unfounded allegation.
However, published reports reveals the Ministers are getting a whopping K450,000 for single day’s work disguised as risk allowance.
Prior to the revelation, first to deny was Mhango, the Minister of Health, who said there was no way Ministers would be paid allowances for doing their work while Botomani issued a long statement of rebuttal.
“There is no budget line for allowances in the funding for corona virus mitigating measures. The public will be pleased to know that Ministers and their technical officers are sacrificing a lot in the fight against the corona virus. In this regard they do not pocket any allowances despite even working at odd hours,” wrote Botomani.
He went further to lie that “the Government further appreciates the media for their understanding as even journalists that attend the COVID 19 press conferences do not even get any allowances. These measures are meant to ensure that resources made available in curbing COVID 19 are channeled directly to the actual intervention measures.”
But in a development that further worsens the trust deficit between the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government and Malawians, it has now transpired that the Ministers are actually pocketing fat allowances.
The revelation from internal government communication Ministry of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events deputy director of response and recovery Dyce Nkhoma has sparked public rage with Malawians wondering why those on the front line to stage a strike for them to have allowances given yet the Ministers just like that get, in a day, what is a dream Malawian monthly salary.
A leaked programme outlining field trips being undertaken by Cabinet ministers belonging to the Special Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus and legislators belonging to the Parliamentary Committee on Health to some districts purportedly to assess preparedness at district level.
But corporate governance expert Anthony Mukumbwa has condemened government for abuse of resources and mismanagement.
He said there are capable district commissioners and other experts in councils representing the Executive who can ably undertake the assignment and report back.
“Ministers are supposed to supervise from the headquarters, they have no capacity to do any monitoring.
“Priority should be buying protection gear for health workers. This exercise is mismanagement of the highest level,” said Mukumbwa in quotes reported by The Nation newspaper.
Malawi’s National Response to Covid-19 is budgeted at K157 billion with activities lined up, including communication, coordination, health, water and sanitation, security and enforcement, education, food security, transport logistics.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Ndiye boma la dpp limenelo, makes me sick, koma umuwonabe munthu wina wozungulira mutu akusapotabe chipani chaufitichi
The team which he chose on COVID-19 ministrial committee has done more harm than the purpose of the committee, infact they are doing Mutharika a big damage than himself, he better wakes up from slumber
And when some of us were saying that this money from the K157 billion should be shared, we were called names. The sad state in Malawi. One person getting K450 000.00 per day. Wake up my fellow malawians. Stop sleeping. RSA is helping its poor. This is witchcraft I am seeing in Malawi.
Mama ine! My Malawi….dziko ili latha basi