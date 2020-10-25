Ministers Mtambo, Chimwendo use siren vehicles in Karonga MCP campaign: Commentator says ‘impunity’
Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Mtambo, and his counterpart, homeland security minister, Richard Chimwendo, on Saturday shocked many when they used siren vehicles on their motorcades, a privilege only accorded to the State President and his deputy.
The two were in Karonga Central Constituency to woo support for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Leonard Mwalwanda ahead of the November 10 by-election.
In Lupembe and Lughali areas where they held rallies with live band music performances by Simon and Kendall many constituents said upon hearing the sirens they ran to the M1 Road to wave to the President.
“We love our President [Lazarus Chakwera], and so when I heard the sirens I stopped whatever I was doing and ran to the road to wave him. I was disappointed when I heard it was Mtambo from my friends. I was fooled,” said Hastings Mwalwanda.
Some Malawians commenting on social media have ranted at the two ministers for “playing around” with privileges of the President and his vice.
“NO! This is not on. The President, Vice president, foreign envoys on special trips, ambulance, armoured vehicles carrying explosives, construction vehicles with overhangs and bank vehicles if speeding can use sirens. Not a minister. Where is the so-called servant leadership in this?” Wrote a police officer whose identity Nyasa Times has chosen to protect.
Reacting to the development, Mzuzu based social commentator, Jackson Msiska, said an independent investigation must be done to ascertain the truth.
According to Msiska, “there is no legal basis to accord a cabinet minister or anyone such a privilege apart from the President and the Vice. It is unfortunate they did that.
“The law provides that only the President and Vice President are entitled to a motorcade with Police escort and that the privileges are not extended to Cabinet ministers.
“Occasionally the police may extend police escort services to other officers and persons on ad hoc basis. For example if a Member of Parliament or minister is rushing to parliament and the road is congested, the police may escort such officer to parliament using their sirens. But not in a scenario like the one we are hearing about now,” said Msiska.
According to Msiska, the need for tightening security for the two ministers cannot be underestimated but said providing them with a police escort without offering the same to other ministers for the same duties in the Karonga central by-election campaign is questionable.
“We have seen a number of ministers holding political rallies in the same area. Some are from UTM while others are from MCP. But they have not been enjoying this kind of privilege. So, how special are the two?” wondered Msiska.
He then urged the Tonse alliance government to tread with utmost care in their undertakings.
Absolute abuse of power!!!!
Still waiting to see how MCP is going to deal with Harry Mkandawire after the insensitive remarks he made and now this!!
This is a total abuse of office and state assets plus personnel. Did the President authorize this? They should be punished along the same terms as Uladi Basikolo Mussa. Can the President address us on this excess?
The Nonse alliance government does not inspire any hope at all. The guys are Too emotional, too childish, too arrogant, and with too much impunity. Chakwera is already nose diving. Chilima is not any smarter either. Shame!
Ndizomvetsa chisoni kuti Mtambo akulowera mumagulu a ma vendor achina Chimwendo ,muthu opanda mwambo gulu la Achina mchacha, nimadabwa ine kuti Chimwendo moakana uduna wa Homeland , uyu owola mukamwa ndi khalidwe lake losalemekeza anthu ,angalemekeze lamulo ,kukufunika anthu okhwima ubongo otsati izi kutipangitsa manyadzu ife achinyamata
UTM kuzipopa ngati finye. Anthu tinavotera tambala wakuda ndi nkhope yaChakwera basi. Akubudulani mucabinet posachedwapa, fotseki!
M’mene abvalira awawa ndi ma safari suit a oversize ndi zobvala zosachapa apapa, akangosankhidwa muwaona akubvala modabwitsa. Nde Malawi timadziwa tonse ameneyo. Kuba basi.
If a leader is respected following the manner in which he carries himself around and delivery of the expected duties, subordinates follow suit. But when childishness and lack of self respect crops-in, you then won’t question any form of impunity. Something is wrong with our leadership style. This is second or third malicious behaviour from the ministers within a fortnight. Just last week one of them was bold enough to buy vehicles duty free all the way from the UK and yet a couple of months ago his house was almost repossessed by the Katapila people following ngongole he took… Read more »
koma abusawa tinabesa ,he proving to be weak and useless.soon this country will be like nigeria
HRDC should not keep quiet on this. This should ask the Ministers the nationale for using sirens. People have not forgotten that HRDC is yet to release a bill for settlement by Atu Mululuzi for enjoying wrong privileges. We expect t hear from Tranpence and team the soonest.
Dont waste time braza. Hrdc was formed to deal with DPP, Zinazo zitayeni
The whole minister of homeland security doing this, you should be the first one to respect law of the land. These kind of behaviours are the one bringing lawlessness in the country. HE said that he will not tolerate lawlessness in this country, if his words are to be taken seriously he should deal with you first. Now to you honourable minister of civic education, what civic are you educating the nation? You people we respect you, you should lead examplary .izi mwayambazi tsiku lina Mmalawi adzakwiya and Mmalawi akakwiya amakwiya ndithu . We need a public explanation of what… Read more »
Overzealousness/ overexcitedness of being cabinet ministers yinayi will come to haunt the Tonse Alliance one day