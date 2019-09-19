Ministry implements revised National Housing Policy

Government through Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development will soon start implementing its revised National Housing Policy for a period of five years from 2019 to 2024.

The policy seeks to address the gaps currently in the housing sector influenced mainly by rapid urbanization and the status of some houses in both urban and rural areas.

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Symon Vuwa Kaunda said in Lilongwe on Wednesday that the policy is very important as it responds to various challenges and constraints in housing development and management in the country.

“High population growth has placed pressure and high demand for infrastructure, services and new housing in both urban and rural areas as well as inadequate structurally stable, durable and affordable housing,” he said.

He therefore said, the new policy seeks to create an enabling legal, institutional and strategic framework for the better delivery of adequate, quality and affordable housing to meet the current demand and future needs of Malawians.

Director of Housing in the ministry, Eunice Chipangula said the revised policy advocates for increased access to adequate, durable and affordable housing for all income groups with particular attention to vulnerable households.

“The implementation of this policy will bring about significant outcomes in the housing sector,” she said.

She however said resources to implement the policy will come through the country’s annual budget staggered for 5 year period complimented by joint ventures with the private sector.

The revised policy was approved by cabinet in April, 2019.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :