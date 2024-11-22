Ministry of Education hails MERP for training over 10,000 teachers on skills development

The Ministry of Education has commended the Malawi Education Reforms Program (MERP) for its significant contribution to enhancing the professional skills of teachers across the country.

During a recent visit to Kapalamula, Kampini, and Milonde primary schools in Dedza, Associate Professor Mangani Chilala Katundu, Secretary for the Ministry of Education, praised MERP for its role in the development of teachers’ leadership and project management skills, which have had a direct and positive impact on the quality of education in Malawi.

Katundu highlighted that MERP has played an instrumental role in training over 10,000 teachers, equipping them with crucial leadership and management skills. These skills are not only enhancing teachers’ ability to manage classrooms more effectively but also enabling them to handle administrative responsibilities and projects within their schools more professionally.

“Through the MERP program, we have been able to train teachers in leadership skills and project management,” Katundu said. “This has resulted in the successful and swift completion of school infrastructure projects that were once delayed for long periods. For example, a school block at Kapalamula Primary School was erected in just six weeks, thanks to the professional project management skills our teachers acquired through MERP.”

The MERP initiative is not only focused on teacher development but also on improving the physical learning environments for students. Katundu explained that the program has also contributed to better management of school infrastructure projects, ensuring that schools are built to higher standards and within shorter time frames.

The Ministry has collaborated with the National Construction Industry Council (NCIC) to train contractors, further improving the quality of work being done on educational infrastructure projects. In addition, schools have benefited from joint purchasing arrangements for building materials, which allow them to access better prices by purchasing directly from manufacturers.

MERP is a multi-faceted initiative funded by the Malawi Government, World Bank, and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE). The program aims to improve learning environments for students in lower primary grades in government schools, particularly after the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program consists of six components, each addressing a different aspect of education reform:

Primary School Improvement Grants (PSIG) – MERP supports the expansion and reform of PSIG, which serves as a primary source of discretionary funding for schools. This allows schools to have more flexibility in improving their facilities and learning resources.

Improving Learning Environments – MERP specifically targets schools that are most in need, providing funds to support the construction of low-cost classrooms and latrines, as well as the hiring of auxiliary teachers to help with learning recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support for Girls’ Education – One of the key goals of MERP is to enhance the learning environment for female students. This includes providing resources to support female learners and increasing the number of female teachers, particularly in remote areas.

School Leadership Program (SLP) – The program strengthens leadership within schools by providing updated training for headteachers, deputy headteachers, Primary Education Advisers (PEAs), inspectors, and female section heads. This component is aimed at ensuring that school leadership is effective in creating conducive environments for learning.

The outcomes of MERP’s efforts are already being felt at the ground level. Teachers who have undergone the training are better equipped to manage classrooms and lead projects, which has translated into tangible improvements in school infrastructure. Schools that once struggled with delays in infrastructure projects are now seeing faster completion rates, allowing students to benefit from more modern and better-equipped learning environments.

In addition, the training of contractors and the collective purchasing of materials have resulted in better-quality buildings at lower costs. This is particularly important for rural schools, where resources are often limited.

As the program moves forward, Katundu expressed hope that MERP will continue to strengthen the education sector by addressing gaps in teacher training, school infrastructure, and the support of girls’ education. The initiative is also a model for how partnerships between the government, donors, and local institutions can successfully improve education outcomes.

“We are seeing the impact of MERP, and this is just the beginning,” Katundu said. “Our goal is to ensure that every child in Malawi has access to quality education in an environment that supports their learning and development.”

With the ongoing support from MERP, the Malawi Government is well-positioned to continue making strides toward improving educational standards and providing students with the opportunities they need to succeed in the future.

The Malawi Education Reforms Program is a key player in the country’s efforts to overhaul its educational system. By investing in teacher training, improving learning environments, and fostering strong leadership, MERP is laying the groundwork for a more resilient and effective education system. As the program continues to evolve, it will undoubtedly have a lasting positive impact on the lives of students, teachers, and communities across Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!