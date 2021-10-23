Ministry of Local Government drafting and reviewing some laws

The Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Government, Halima Daud, has disclosed that it is drafting as well as revising some regulations in an effort to achieve a responsive and efficient local government system.

Daud said this during a bilateral engagement with Ethics, Peace and Justice Commission (EPJC), an implementing agency of Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM).

She said the ministry is in the final stages of drafting a traditional leader’s policy as well as reviewing Local Government Act, Chiefs’ Act and the National Decentralization Policy.

Daud explained that the existence of the mentioned tools will transform the performance of her Ministry for better.

“The traditional leaders’ policy and Chiefs Act will help us harmonise the roles and responsibilities of traditional leaders. It will also help to eliminate the harmful cultural practices and compromise development. On the other hand, revision of Local Government Act and the National Decentralisation Policy will help the local governments to acquire more power and be more independent,” she said.

Chairperson for EPJC, Dr. Zacc Kawalala, said his organization, which focuses on issues of good governance, rule of law and political campaign, among others, is ready to support government for improved service delivery.

“We realised that there is stagnation of the progress of decentralization, increase in chieftaincy wrangles, waste management and public service delivery.

“We therefore pledge support to government provided they involve us in the activities as we all aim towards improved service delivery which will develop Malawi as a whole,” he said.

According to Kawalala, EAM is a Christian umbrella organization for evangelical churches and Christian organizations that seeks to mobilize, unite and equip churches for the holistic proclamation of the love of God. It has a membership of more than 80 denominations and organizations.

