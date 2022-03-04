Ministry reports cholera case in Machinga

The Ministry of Health has reported a cholera case at Machinga District Hospital confirmed on 2nd March, 2022.

The patient reported to the facility on 28th February, 2022 and rigorous investigations revealed cholera in the 57-year-old male patient from Balaka District.

A press release signed by Principal Secretary in the ministry, Dr Charles Mwansambo, indicates that this is the first case of cholera in the current 2021-2022 cholera season.

Cholera, which is more common during the rainy season, is an acute diarrheal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with a bacterium called vibrio cholerae. Diarrhoea with or without vomiting is the main symptom of Cholera which affects both children and adults and can kill within hours if untreated.

“The Government of Malawi through the Ministry of Health has put measures in place to prevent and control spread of the outbreak by intensifying surveillance including contact tracing of the index case. In addition, Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) campaigns have been conducted in Cholera hotspot areas as well as distributing chlorine to the communities for water treatment, and sending out cholera control information to all the people through different channels,” explains Dr Mwansambo in the press release.

The Ministry has further reminded all people in the country to go to hospital early if they develop diarrhoea or if they are suffering from any other disease saying medical supplies for treatment of cholera are available in all health facilities.

