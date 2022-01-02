Mkulichi appointed as new FDH Bank Managing Director

Noel Mkulichi, who served as chairperson of FDH Financial Holdings Limited for the past three years, has been appointed as new FDH Bank’s managing director.

A statement from FDH Financial Holdings says before joining the FDH Group as a director, Mkulichi served in various capacities with Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) including as a director responsible for dank Supervision.

As RBM’s director responsible for bank supervision, Mkulichi was responsible for, among others, formulating and implementing strategies that ensure the safety and soundness of banking institutions in Malawi.

“He has also served on boards of various companies in the country,” says the statement from Board chairperson, Charity Mseka.

“Mr. Mkulichi is a Malawian with over 26 years professional experience in financial regulation, financial planning and analysis, strategic planning, treasury management and risk management.

“He holds a Master of Banking and Finance Degree from the University of Wales, Bangor.

“He is also a graduate of the University of Malawi, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science.”

The post was being managed on acting capacity by George Chitera and the Board says it is thankful of his impeccable service he offered.

“Mr. George Chitera has been the Bank’s acting Managing Director since July 2021. The Bank’s success bears testimony to his self-less dedication and strategic leadership.

“Mr. Chitera will continue serving the Bank as its Deputy Managing Director in line with the Bank’s governance structure and regulatory requirements.”

