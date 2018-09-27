Mlatho Mponela FC ropes in  Ng’onamo as technical advisor

Central Region Chipiku Premier League side, Mlatho Mponela, has announced the hiring of former Malawi National Team, Bullets and Wanderers coach, Eddington Ng’onamo as Technical Advisor.

In an official communiqué dated 25th September, 2018, signed by Managing Director of Mlatho Technologies Limited, Maxwell Paul Phiri, and seen by Nyasa Times, Mlatho Mponela Football Club says they have assembled a team of young and talented players which is currently enjoying playing good football under youthful head coach Bothwell Saka and Technical Director Hellings Mwakasungula and the club believes working with renowned international coach Ng’onamo will help grow the team.

Ng’onamo has just arrived from Denmark and the club believes he has exceptional talent in developing coaches and vast experience in developing young players.

Phiri further says the club believes blending the skill, experience and passion of Eddie Ng’onamo together with Bothwell, Hellings and back room staff will propel Mlatho Mponela Football Club to the level Mponela Community has always demanded.

“We stay motivated by the passion Mponela community has to their team and this is one way of appreciating their support. Our focus remains playing good football and giving our fans best results they yearn for,” reads the concluding paragraph of the communiqué.

The club has of late been buying airtime on Zodiak Radio to have their games covered live.

